Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $432.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.54 and a 200-day moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $442.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

