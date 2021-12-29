IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.08. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 58,685 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,975,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

