CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down to $52.84

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $51.53. CIT Group shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 15,038 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

