Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of M.D.C. worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.