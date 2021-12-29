Human Investing LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

