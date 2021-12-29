Deutsche Bank AG Has $622.44 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.65% of Allstate worth $622,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

