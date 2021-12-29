iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 245,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,746,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

