Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $225.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,651. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81.

