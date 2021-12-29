Heron Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $127,965,035 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.24 on Wednesday, reaching $236.20. The company had a trading volume of 92,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.09 and its 200-day moving average is $320.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

