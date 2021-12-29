Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

