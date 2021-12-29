Capital Analysts LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.