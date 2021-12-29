Capital Analysts LLC Sells 176 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.56. 38,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,755. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $269.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

