RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.59. 7,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

