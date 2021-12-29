Bitspawn 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.65 or 0.07860205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.66 or 0.99784663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051524 BTC.

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

