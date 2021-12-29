Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.33. 22,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

