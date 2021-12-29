CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $325,637.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,144.74 or 1.00414717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00312549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001940 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

