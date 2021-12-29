Hiblocks Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $241,278.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.65 or 0.07860205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.66 or 0.99784663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051524 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

