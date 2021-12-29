Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

NYSE ITW opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $246.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

