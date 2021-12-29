Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,223. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

