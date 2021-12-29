Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 237,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.54. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $65.88.

