TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. 28,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

