833 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heska by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,094. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.31 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

