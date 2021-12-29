Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.09 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE:MCO opened at $399.42 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.39 and its 200 day moving average is $378.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

