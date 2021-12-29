Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.66 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.05.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

