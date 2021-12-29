TCTC Holdings LLC Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 48.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,482. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRN. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

