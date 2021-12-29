Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $268.75. 32,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,285. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $269.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

