General Mills (GIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/23/2021 – General Mills had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of General Mills have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on the Accelerate strategy has been yielding results. General Mills is committed toward competing effectively; undertaking cost-control moves and pricing initiatives; as well as reshaping portfolio and the organization. Additionally, solid Pet segment sales are a driver for the company. However, General Mills has been battling cost inflation, which hurt its adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In fact, management anticipates total input cost inflation during fiscal 2022 to be 7-8% thanks to supply and demand imbalances, volatile weather and challenges in transportation as well as labor markets. That being said, the company’s saving and pricing efforts are likely to offer respite amid escalated cost inflation.”

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 31,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

