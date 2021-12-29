Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,784. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.71 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.