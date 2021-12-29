Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 108,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.16.

