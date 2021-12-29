Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.46. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

