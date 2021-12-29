Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cummins by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,507,000 after buying an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.00. 4,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

