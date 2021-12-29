Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

