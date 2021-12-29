Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 269.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.00. 4,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

