Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,321 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

