Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 4,466 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. 152,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.