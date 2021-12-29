Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.96. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

