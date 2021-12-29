Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.14

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.14 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 15336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

