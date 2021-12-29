Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

ATVI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. 152,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,448. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

