BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $50,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,522. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

