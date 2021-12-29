BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 18,136 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,522. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

