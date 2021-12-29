Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,616 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

