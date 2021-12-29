Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 3.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $97,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.00. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,037. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average is $267.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

