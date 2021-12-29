Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,096 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,928. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

