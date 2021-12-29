SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Raised by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 17,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,578. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.