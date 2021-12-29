IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,115. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

