Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

