Equalizer Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $167,332.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.07857311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.22 or 0.99843387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

