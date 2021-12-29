Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research firms have commented on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Curaleaf stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 833,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,078. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

