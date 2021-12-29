Ritocoin (RITO) Hits One Day Volume of $249.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $253,946.78 and approximately $249.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.07857311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.22 or 0.99843387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,666,092,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,813,987 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RITOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.