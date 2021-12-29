Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $19.68 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $970,209.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 105,122,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

